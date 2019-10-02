Istanbul officials vow more efforts for security of Chinese tourists

Chinese tourists hold Chinese national flags at the Sultanahmet Square on the historical peninsula in Istanbul, Turkey on October. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Zeynep Cermen)

Istanbul security and tourism officials on Tuesday pledged more efforts to serve in a much better way for the highest comfort and security of the Chinese tourists in the largest city of Turkey.Addressing a group of Chinese tourists at the Sultanahmet Square on the historical peninsula in Istanbul, Engin Ulusoy, head of the Department of Municipal Police, asked the visitors to immediately contact the police department even for the "slightest" problems."You are our esteemed guests. We will work harder to provide you with all kinds of services and assistance," Ulusoy said at an event marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.Emre Dundar, head of the Directorate of Tourism, said municipal officials have been trying to do their best so that Chinese tourists could fully enjoy the city."We have additional tourism teams and volunteers on the ground ready to assist our Chinese guests, who are in Istanbul to spend a week-long national holiday," added Dundar.Cui Wei, Chinese consul general in Istanbul, pledged to increase cooperation with the Istanbul municipality in opening Chinese language classes for its employees so as to remove the language barrier.Cui took photos with Chinese tourists in front of the Hagia Sophia Museum after briefing them about the security measures in Istanbul.