World leaders congratulate China on 70th anniversary

Formations featuring a giant national flag and the emblem of the People's Republic of China (PRC) take part in a mass pageantry celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the PRC in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)

Leaders of foreign countries and international organizations congratulated China on the People's Republic of China's 70th founding anniversary. Many leaders sent their congratulations to President Xi Jinping.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted in Chinese on social media platform Sina Weibo on Tuesday, saying "On the day of China's National Day, I [would like to] congratulate the Chinese people. India attaches great importance to its friendship with China and looks forward to further developing political, economic and trade relations and humanities exchanges to benefit the two peoples."In his note to President Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations. In the past 70 years, China has made remarkable achievements. China enjoys its deserved place on the international stage and plays an important role in solving major global problems," CCTV reported on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: VCG