World leaders congratulate China on 70th anniversary

Formations featuring a giant national flag and the emblem of the People's Republic of China (PRC) take part in a mass pageantry celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the PRC in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)
Leaders of foreign countries and international organizations congratulated China on the People's Republic of China's 70th founding anniversary. Many leaders sent their congratulations to President Xi Jinping.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted in Chinese on social media platform Sina Weibo on Tuesday, saying "On the day of China's National Day, I [would like to] congratulate the Chinese people. India attaches great importance to its friendship with China and looks forward to further developing political, economic and trade relations and humanities exchanges to benefit the two peoples."
In his note to President Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations. In the past 70 years, China has made remarkable achievements. China enjoys its deserved place on the international stage and plays an important role in solving major global problems," CCTV reported on Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: VCG
"Russia and China are mutually irreplaceable strategic partners. I highly value our friendship and would like to continue to work closely with you to benefit the people of Russia and China," Putin said in the message.
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday, saying: "Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People's Republic of China!"
French President Emmanuel Macron
said in his note to Xi that "On the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on behalf of the French government and people. As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the two countries bear special responsibilities for human society. I look forward to working with you to push bilateral cooperation to a new level and jointly revitalize multilateralism."Kim Jong-un
, the top leader of the North Korea
, said that in the past 70 years, the history of China's great struggle has clearly demonstrated that socialism is the most correct and inevitable choice for the Chinese people, and that the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the fundamental guarantee for the Chinese people to win, CCTV reported.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
said that China has made brilliant achievements in various fields in the past 70 years. He hopes that under Xi's leadership, China will continue to contribute to the peace and prosperity of Northeast Asia and the world. He would like to work with Xi to promote a more mature and solid strategic partnership between South Korea and China.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that in the past 70 years, China has made the greatest achievement of poverty reduction in history. China is a mainstay of international cooperation and multilateralism, CCTV reported.
