Chinese, foreign journalists visit high-speed train maintenance base in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/2 13:44:10

Chinese and foreign journalists visit a high-speed train maintenance base at the invitation of the media center for the celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China and China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)


 

Journalists visit a high-speed train maintenance base at the invitation of the media center for the celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China and China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)


 

