Fireworks explode marking 70th founding anniversary of PRC in Guangdong

Fireworks explode over the Gongbei bay to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Jing Huaiqiao)

Fireworks explode over a park to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhou Ke)