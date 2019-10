Chimelong Safari Park greets newborn giant panda Guoqing

Giant panda Meiqing takes care of her newborn baby Guoqing at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 1, 2019. Chimelong Safari Park greeted a newborn giant panda on Sept. 30. It was named Guoqing, which means celebration for the National Day of China. (Xinhua)





Photo taken on Oct. 1, 2019 shows the newborn giant panda Guoqing at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Chimelong Safari Park greeted a newborn giant panda on Sept. 30. It was named Guoqing, which means celebration for the National Day of China. (Xinhua)