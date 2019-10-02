Chinese mainland leaps in digital competitiveness: report

Photo: VCG

The Chinese mainland outpaced other economies in digital competitiveness growth, a report showed.The mainland's ranking rose from the 30th to the 22nd in the latest World Digital Competitiveness Ranking by IMD Business School, the largest increase among 63 rated economies.The rising competitiveness came mainly from the Chinese mainland's progress in training, education and scientific concentration, the report showed.The annual ranking is based on an economy's capacity to understand and learn new technologies, competence to develop new digital innovations and preparedness for coming developments.Global market intelligence firm IDC expects the digital economy to account for 60 percent of global GDP by 2022, with the share in China even higher at 65 percent.