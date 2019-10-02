Chinese make record numbers of trips on National Day

A high-speed train in Shanghai railway station. Photo: VCG



A high-speed train heading to Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province departs from Chongqing North Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

China's railways handled 17.13 million individual trips people on Tuesday, China's National Day - a 5.5 percent growth from 2018 and a new daily record during the National Day holidays, thepaper.cn reported on Wednesday.In order to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), many Chinese chose to travel during the 7-day holiday.To satisfy people's needs and serve them better, railway companies and departments increased transport capacity.For example, during the peak time at the Beijing Railway Station, fast pass channels were opened to passengers who had less than 15 minutes to catch their trains.Live broadcasts of the grand military parade and celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC were shown on screens to passengers at railway stations in cities such as Nanchang in East China's Jiangxi Province, Xiamen and Fuzhou in East China's Fujian Province.Hong Kong used to be a popular destination for tourists during the National Day holidays. However, only 324,000 tourists visited HK on National Day this year - a 50 percent drop from 2018. The number of trips made by mainland tourists to Hong Kong was 93,000 - a 62 percent decline from last year, the Immigration Department of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said Wednesday.By comparison, 136,000 trips to Macao were made on National Day, 3.8 percent more than last year. The number of trips made by mainland tourists to Macao that day increased by 5 percent to 117,000.Global Times