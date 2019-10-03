100th anniv. of Mei Lanfang's visit to Japan marked in Tokyo

Artists perform Peking Opera "The Drunken Beauty" to mark the 100th anniversary of Chinese theater legend Mei Lanfang's visit to Japan in Tokyo, capital of Japan, Oct. 2, 2019. Mei was one of the most respected Chinese artists of the 20th century and creator of the "Mei School" style of Peking Opera. (Xinhua/Ma Caoran)

Artists perform Kunqu opera masterpiece "The Peony Pavilion" to mark the 100th anniversary of Chinese theater legend Mei Lanfang's visit to Japan in Tokyo, capital of Japan, Oct. 2, 2019. Mei was one of the most respected Chinese artists of the 20th century and creator of the "Mei School" style of Peking Opera. (Xinhua/Ma Caoran)

Artists perform Peking Opera "The Drunken Beauty" to mark the 100th anniversary of Chinese theater legend Mei Lanfang's visit to Japan in Tokyo, capital of Japan, Oct. 2, 2019. Mei was one of the most respected Chinese artists of the 20th century and creator of the "Mei School" style of Peking Opera. (Xinhua/Ma Caoran)

Artists perform Peking Opera "Farewell My Concubine" to mark the 100th anniversary of Chinese theater legend Mei Lanfang's visit to Japan in Tokyo, capital of Japan, Oct. 2, 2019. Mei was one of the most respected Chinese artists of the 20th century and creator of the "Mei School" style of Peking Opera. (Xinhua/Ma Caoran)