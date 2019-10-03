China welcomes DPRK and US resuming dialogue: spokesperson

Photo taken on June 18, 2019 shows the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. (Xinhua/Liu Yanxia)

China on Wednesday said it welcomes the statements of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States to resume dialogue and hopes the two sides will grasp the opportunity to strive for positive outcomes.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the comments in a press statement issued Wednesday night."We have noticed the statements made by both the DPRK and the United States on resuming contact and dialogue. We welcome that," said Hua.China has always supported the DPRK-U.S. dialogue and a political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, said Hua."Under current circumstances, we hope both the DPRK and the United States will grasp the opportunity and meet each other halfway to achieve positive results from the dialogue," she said.DPRK First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement on Tuesday that Pyongyang and Washington have agreed to have preliminary contact on Oct. 4 and hold working-level talks on Oct. 5. It is said the U.S. has confirmed this.The denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington have hit a stalemate since the second summit between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February ended without any agreement.