"My People, My Country" leads Chinese mainland box office

Photo: VCG

"My People, My Country," a domestic film to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC), led the Chinese mainland box office on Wednesday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday."My People, My Country" grossed about 350 million yuan (49.48 million U.S. dollars) on its third day of screening on Wednesday, according to the network.Featuring seven short stories and seven directors led by Chen Kaige, the film draws on important historical moments since the founding of the PRC in 1949, aiming to awaken the shared memories of Chinese people around the world."The Captain," a cinematic portrayal of a miraculous emergency landing of the Sichuan Airlines flight 3U8633 in May 2018, ranked second, with a daily box office revenue of nearly 276 million yuan.Coming in third was "The Climbers," which raked in around 104 million yuan.