New poll shows strong support for impeaching Trump

File Photo: US President Donald Trump (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

A new poll released Wednesday showed a 46 percent support rate for impeaching U.S. President Donald Trump, with 43 percent opposed.The result, released by Politico/Morning Consult, is a new high for support to impeach Trump, with the Democratic Party pressing ahead with an impeachment inquiry.This is the first time for the poll to show that support for impeachment had surpassed opposition. The same poll last week had the two sides even, while in the prior week 36 percent showed support while 49 percent were against."Support for impeachment proceedings remains high among voters, but Democrats could face limited support from Republicans through the process," said Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult's vice president.While the result showed that appetite for impeachment among the public is increasing, opinion on whether Trump should be removed from office as a result of the impeachment remain divided.According to a Monmouth University Poll released Tuesday, 44 percent said Trump should be compelled to leave the White House, while 52 percent disagree.The U.S. House of Representatives announced last week to launch impeachment investigations after a whistleblower's complaint alerted lawmakers about a telephone call between Trump and Ukraine's president.According to a description of the phone call released by the White House, Trump said he would like the Ukrainian government to investigate a corruption allegation against Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.