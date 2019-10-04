Large gas field discovered in Xinjiang

The Tarim oilfield branch of PetroChina, China's largest oil and gas producer, said Thursday that they discovered a huge gas field with an estimated reserve of 115.3 billion cubic meters in Xinjiang's Tarim Basin.
Tian Jun, the company's vice general manager, said they completed a successful test of a well in the gas field, with a daily output of 418,200 cubic meters of natural gas and 115.15 cubic meters of gas condensate.
The gas field has been estimated to contain 115.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 21.66 million tonnes of gas condensate, Tian said, adding that the field is expected to start production in November.
The Tarim oilfield provides natural gas to a total of 15 provincial-level regions in northern and eastern China via the country's West-to-East gas pipelines.