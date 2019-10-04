Chinese-built Benguela Railway handed over to Angola





Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2019 shows a large maintenance machine at the Lobito station of the Benguela Railway in Lobito, Angola. The Benguela Railway, which was built by the China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corporation (CR20), was officially handed over to Angola in the port city of Lobito on Thursday. The 1,344-km railway runs through Angola, from west of the Atlantic port city of Lobito, eastward through important cities such as Benguela, Huambo, Kuito and Luena, and reaches the border city of Luao, bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (Photo by Liu Zhi/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 30, 2019 shows a train at the Negrao station of the Benguela Railway near Lobito, Angola.

People attend the handover ceremony of the Benguela Railway in Lobito, Angola, Oct. 3, 2019.

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2019 shows the Lobito station of the Benguela Railway in Lobito, Angola.