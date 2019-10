Children play at Kanas scenic spot in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Tourists enjoy the scenery at dusk at Kanas scenic spot in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Rich in beautiful scenery and mouth-watering delicacies, Kanas of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has gained luster among tourists in autumn.Sitting on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Russia and Mongolia, Kanas boasts an impressive scenery of lakes, glaciers, forests and grasslands. It is also a world geological park recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.