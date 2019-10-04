Media preview of Christie's Hong Kong autumn auction 2019





A woman watches artworks for auction during a media preview of the Christie's Hong Kong autumn auction 2019 in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 3. 2019. The Christie's Hong Kong autumn auction 2019 will be held from Nov. 22 to 27. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

A staff introduces artworks for auction during a media preview of the Christie's Hong Kong autumn auction 2019 in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 3. 2019. The Christie's Hong Kong autumn auction 2019 will be held from Nov. 22 to 27. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Artworks for auction are displayed during a media preview of the Christie's Hong Kong autumn auction 2019 in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 3. 2019. The Christie's Hong Kong autumn auction 2019 will be held from Nov. 22 to 27. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)