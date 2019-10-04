US, Chinese companies to collaborate on new animated comedy





Image released on Oct. 3, 2019 shows a poster of "Doctor Space." New York City-based Little Airplane Productions and China's Fantawild Animation will collaborate on "Doctor Space," a new animated comedy for four-to-seven-year-olds. (Little Airplane Productions/Handout via Xinhua)

Undated photo released on Oct. 3, 2019 shows Josh Selig, CEO of Little Airplane Productions, in New York, the United States. New York City-based Little Airplane Productions and China's Fantawild Animation will collaborate on "Doctor Space," a new animated comedy for four-to-seven-year-olds. (Little Airplane Productions/Handout via Xinhua)

New York City-based Little Airplane Productions and China's Fantawild Animation will collaborate on "Doctor Space," a new animated comedy for four-to-seven-year-olds."Doctor Space" follows the misadventures of a brilliant nine-year-old doctor who runs the galaxy's first and only floating alien emergency room, Josh Selig, CEO of Little Airplane, told Xinhua on Wednesday.This series marks Little Airplane's third successful cooperation with a leading Chinese media company. The first was "Super Wings" with Alpha and the second was "P. King Duckling" with UYoung."I'm really excited to see this new show come to life with great partners like Fantawild and Studio 100 Media," he said."It's an honor and a privilege to partner with a great Chinese company like Fantawild," he said. "I believe that China is quickly becoming a leader in the field of international animation. In fact, my favorite film this year is the Chinese feature film, 'Ne Zha.'"Little Airplane's new animation is the first new series created by Selig since Little Airplane was acquired by Belgium's Studio 100 in 2017.The team behind "Doctor Space" is impressive, said Selig. Its pilot was written by Emmy Award-winning creator, writer and composer Billy Lopez."We look forward to sharing our new series with children in China, the US and all around the world," he said.