Abe vows to push Japan-China ties to a new level

Photo:VCG

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has once again vowed to open up a new era in China-Japan relationship and push bilateral ties to a new level.Abe made the remarks in a policy speech outlining his goals ahead in an extraordinary Diet session convened on Friday.He said exchanges between Japan and China should not be limited to leaders from the two countries, but also should be expanded to all areas such as economy and youth.Abe said that the economy remains his top priority amid a consumption tax increase, which came into effect on Tuesday and other domestic downside pressures facing the government's balance sheet including ballooning social welfare costs.Abe told the Diet that in terms of outside influences on Japan's economy, such as ongoing and more recent trade issues, as well as uncertainty surrounding Britain's planned departure from the European Union, that these were situations that would be tracked and dealt with as necessary."Should downside risks become evident, we will take flexible and sufficient steps without hesitation to make sure that the economy is on a firm growth path," the Japanese leader said.

Rioters set fire at MTR station at Causeway Bay on Friday night. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT