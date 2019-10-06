Chinese vice premier stresses Guangdong pilot FTZ's role in building Greater Bay Area

Photo: VCG

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has called for greater efforts to build Guangdong pilot free trade zone (FTZ) into a cooperation model for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.Hu made the remarks during a research tour of south China's Guangdong Province from Wednesday to Saturday.The pilot FTZ should speed up its construction as a gateway and hub for high-level opening-up, and promote coordinated regional development, Hu said.More efforts should be made to expand key overseas markets, promote the development of cross-border e-commerce, and give play to the important role of exhibition platforms such as China Import and Export Fair, he said.