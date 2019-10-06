Chinese vice premier stresses Guangdong pilot FTZ's role in building Greater Bay Area

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has called for greater efforts to build Guangdong pilot free trade zone (FTZ) into a cooperation model for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Hu made the remarks during a research tour of south China's Guangdong Province from Wednesday to Saturday.

The pilot FTZ should speed up its construction as a gateway and hub for high-level opening-up, and promote coordinated regional development, Hu said.

More efforts should be made to expand key overseas markets, promote the development of cross-border e-commerce, and give play to the important role of exhibition platforms such as China Import and Export Fair, he said.

