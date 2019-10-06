Giant Pumpkin Competition held in Ontario, Canada

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/6 14:57:19

People look at giant pumpkins during the Giant Pumpkin Competition of the 2019 Port Elgin Pumpkinfest in Bruce County, Ontario, Canada, Oct. 5, 2019. (Xinhua)


 

A giant pumpkin is to be weighed during the Giant Pumpkin Competition of the 2019 Port Elgin Pumpkinfest in Bruce County, Ontario, Canada, Oct. 5, 2019. (Xinhua)


 

People look at giant pumpkins during the Giant Pumpkin Competition of the 2019 Port Elgin Pumpkinfest in Bruce County, Ontario, Canada, Oct. 5, 2019. (Xinhua)


 

A man and his daughter pose for photos with a giant pumpkin during the Giant Pumpkin Competition of the 2019 Port Elgin Pumpkinfest in Bruce County, Ontario, Canada, Oct. 5, 2019. (Xinhua)


 

People look at giant pumpkins during the Giant Pumpkin Competition of the 2019 Port Elgin Pumpkinfest in Bruce County, Ontario, Canada, Oct. 5, 2019. (Xinhua)


 

