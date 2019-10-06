People enjoy leisure time during National Day holiday in Urumqi, China's Xinjiang

People visit an art gallery in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 5, 2019. People go out to spend their leisure time and embrace the good weather during the National Day holiday in Urumqi. (Xinhua)

Visitors shop at the grand bazaar in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 5, 2019. People go out to spend their leisure time and embrace the good weather during the National Day holiday in Urumqi. (Xinhua)

People pose for photos with flowers at a square in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 4, 2019. People go out to spend their leisure time and embrace the good weather during the National Day holiday in Urumqi. (Xinhua)

Visitors look at a horse at a Ferghana horse base in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2019. People go out to spend their leisure time and embrace the good weather during the National Day holiday in Urumqi.(Xinhua)

People take a ride at a waterpark in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 5, 2019. People go out to spend their leisure time and embrace the good weather during the National Day holiday in Urumqi. (Xinhua)

People watch an equestrian show in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 4, 2019. People go out to spend their leisure time and embrace the good weather during the National Day holiday in Urumqi. (Xinhua)