CBA vows to end cooperation with Houston Rockets after GM’s tweet supporting HK riots

Chinese Basketball Association said it would suspend cooperation with NBA team Houston Rockets after the club's general manager was seen voicing his support for Hong Kong riot
ers.
The association on Sunday expressed its strong objection, through its official Sina Weibo account, against Daryl Morey's inappropriate comments over Hong Kong issues.
The announcement came following Morey's now-deleted tweet, in which he expressed his solidarity with the Hong Kong rioters on Saturday.
Morey's stance outraged the Chinese netizens including basketball fans, and they vented irks by strongly condemning the attitude of Morey on Sina Weibo, the Chinese Twitter-like platform, for hurting the sentiments of Chinese basketball fans.
Yang Yi, one of China's renowned basketball analysts, posted on his Weibo account that Morey's remarks reflect a misreading and distortion of Chinese society and politics.
"The Houston Rockets has received numerous sponsors from China since 2017, and the company makes more than $10 million annually in China," Yang said noting that all of these profitmaking is possible because of China's stability.
No institution can disturb China's social order after profiting from China's market, he added.
Stirred by floods of accusations, Tilman Fertitta, the chairman of the Houston Rockets, was quick to respond. He tweeted, "@dmorey does NOT speak for the @HoustonRockets… and we are NOT a political organization."
However, the response did little to appease the anguish of Chinese netizens. Some Weibo users also said that Hong Kong affairs belong to the bottom line of all Chinese basketball fans urging the club to punish Morey or fire him.
"No basketball team is bigger than my country. Morey must be punished. The Hong Kong Special Administration Region is a part of China," one Weibo user wrote.
When the Rockets took part in the first NBA Global Games in China in 2004, it was very much a celebration of the first-ever No. 1 NBA draft picks to come out of the world's most populous nation, according to an article on the NBA website.
