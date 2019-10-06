Scenery at Liupan Mountain in Jingyuan County, China's Ningxia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/6 16:05:39

Photo taken on Oct. 5, 2019 shows the scenery at Liupan Mountain in Jingyuan County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 5, 2019 shows the scenery at Liupan Mountain in Jingyuan County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 5, 2019 shows the scenery at Liupan Mountain in Jingyuan County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 5, 2019 shows the scenery at Liupan Mountain in Jingyuan County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)


 

