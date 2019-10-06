Ancient towns in east China's Zhejiang attract visitors during National Day holiday

Photo taken on Oct. 5, 2019 shows crops aired by villagers at Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The ancient town decorated with colorful crops attracts lots of visitors during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 5, 2019 shows a view of Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The ancient town decorated with colorful crops attracts lots of visitors during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua)

Tourists visit an alley of Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 5, 2019. The ancient town decorated with colorful crops attracts lots of visitors during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua)

Visitors take boat tours at Nanxun ancient town in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 5, 2019. Lots of visitors spend their leisure time at Nanxun ancient town during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua)

