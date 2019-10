A yak walks along the bank of Nam Co Lake in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Chogo)



The Nam Co Lake, located at the boundary of Damxung and Baingoin counties, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, is the highest saltwater lake in the world with an elevation of 4,718 meters. It is regarded as a sacred lake in Tibetan Buddhism.

