Gitex Technology Week 2019 kicks off in Dubai focusing on 5G





People visit the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled)

Gitex, the largest IT exhibition and conference in the Middle East, kicked off on Sunday at the Dubai World Trade Center, showcasing the latest trends and product innovations across the world.A key focus of this year's Gitex edition is 5G, the super-fast fifth-generation cellular network technology, promising download speeds 10 to 20 times faster than 4G.According to data from Ericsson, there will be 30 million 5G mobile subscriptions in the region by 2024.The future of transportation will be another key focus at the week-long exhibition. Participants will explore the best ways to integrate electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles into the transport system. The latest innovations in artificial intelligence and the rise of robots in everyday life are other key topics.In 39th edition of the event, there will be exciting live demonstrations, tech personalities talking about current events and major government announcements, organizers said.Many of the big names in 5G, including Huawei and Ericsson, as well as UAE telecoms Etisalat and Du, are exhibiting at the show while a lot of government agencies and businesses are showcasing their latest technologies as well.The exhibition, from Oct. 6 to 10, features 4,500 companies from all over the world.