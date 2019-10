India celebrates annual Hindu Durga Puja festival in Kolkata

A Hindu girl gestures as she is worshipped as "Kumari" or virgin goddess in front of a clay idol of Durga during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, Oct. 06, 2019.(Xinhua /Tumpa Mondal)





Hindu devotees worship a girl as "Kumari" or virgin goddess in front of a clay idol of Durga during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, on Sunday.Durga Puja is the largest Hindu festival that involves worship of Goddess Durga who symbolizes power and the triumph of good over evil in Hindu mythology.

Hindu devotees worship a girl as "Kumari" or virgin goddess in front of a clay idol of Durga during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, Oct. 06, 2019. (Xinhua /Tumpa Mondal)

Hindu devotees worship a girl as "Kumari" or virgin goddess in front of a clay idol of Durga during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, Oct. 06, 2019. (Xinhua /Tumpa Mondal)