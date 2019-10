A volunteer provides manicure service for a senior resident to greet the upcoming Double Ninth Festival, which falls on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month or Oct. 7 this year, at a nursing home in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

President Xi Jinping wished senior citizens nationwide a happy Double Ninth Festival, also known as Chongyang Festival, which falls on Monday.Xi extended the greetings Sunday in reply to a letter written earlier by 30 senior residents in Macao.