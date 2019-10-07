Philippine president Duterte continues to enjoy high performance, trust rating: survey





Photo: Xinhua

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte continues to enjoy high performance and trust ratings three years into his six-year presidential term, according to an independent poll released on Monday.A survey by Pulse Asia Research Inc. conducted from Sept. 16 to 22, 2019 showed 78 percent of the 1,200 Filipinos aged 18 and above surveyed nationwide approved of the way Duterte runs the country.The public opinion polling body said Duterte enjoys "majority approval ratings across all geographic areas and socio-economic classes."The survey further showed that 74 of those polled continue to trust the 74-year-old Philippine president.However, Duterte's approval rating in this latest survey is lower than the 85 percent approval rating he got in the June 2019 survey."Appreciation for presidential performance eases during the period from June to September 2019 in the country as a whole," the survey said.Duterte assumed the presidency in 2016. His single six-year term will end in 2022.