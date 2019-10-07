Dominicans hail national day at World Horticultural Exhibition

Ambassador of Dominica to China Martin Charles (left) and Deputy Commissioner General of the International Horticultural Exhibition Yu Jianlong exchange gifts at the event. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Dominica's National Day was hailed at the World Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing on September 23, during which government officials, diplomats, media and other representatives attended the event.The Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica to China Martin Charles gave a speech, in which he reiterated his country's stance on the one-China principle and the shared values in bilateral relations between China and Dominica."Fifteen years ago, Dominica and China established diplomatic ties. Since then, both countries have been dedicated to boosting the long-term development of bilateral relations that are based on mutual respect, equality, keeping promise, mutual benefit and [a] win-win [attitude]," Charles said.Yu Jianlong, deputy commissioner general of the International Horticultural Exhibition, also gave remarks, in which he talked about the achievements of China's ecological civilization development in the new era and the common aspirations of all countries for a greener lifestyle. After the speech, Charles and Yu exchanged gifts. Dominican songs and dances were presented to the audience.