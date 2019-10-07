East China’s quadruplets have the same birthday as the PRC

Quadruplets born in Xiangyang, Central China's Hubei Province. Photo: VCG

A 26-year-old woman gave birth to quadruplets on the National Day holiday, receiving blessings from Chinese netizens, and she hopes her boys can serve in the army after growing up.Li Xiaowan, who lives in Xuzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, became a new mother of quadruplets on October 1, which is also the annual National Day of the People's Republic of China.Li said that she had been worried during her pregnancy. "Having quadruplets is risky. When I was pregnant for five months, my belly was as big as others who are ready to give birth," Li told the Jiangsu TV station. Three of Li's four babies are boys. Now these babies are living in incubators for premature births and are nursed by doctors.Although they are newborn babies, Li has begun to look forward to the babies' futures. "I have three boys and I hope they can serve in the army as soldiers, which is so cool," she said.Li shared her pregnancy experience on a Chinese video platform with netizens and received more than eight million blessings. Almost all netizens gave their best wishes to her babies and wished them good health.