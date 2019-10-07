Man spends over two years completing high-speed railway micro landscape

Kuang is checking his models of high-speed trains. Photo: screenshot of video posted by Pear Video
A man living in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province, made a micro landscape of a high-speed railway with an area of more than 400 square meters, which took him two and a half years.
Kuang Zhiguang, originally from Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is impressed most by the rapid development of China's high-speed railway, so he decided to make a micro landscape of models of high-speed trains over two years ago.
The micro landscape of the high-speed railway consists of tracks, trains and platforms.
Kuang even imitated some famous bridges as the designs for his train tracks.
The control panel of the whole micro landscape of high-speed railway. Photo: screenshot of video posted by Pear Video
The entire model can contain 20 trains and it takes about three and a half minutes for a train to circle around the tracks. Kuang also designed a large control panel. The system can change the direction of tracks and he installed infrared sensors on every train to avoid collisions among trains automatically.