Man spends over two years completing high-speed railway micro landscape

Kuang is checking his models of high-speed trains. Photo: screenshot of video posted by Pear Video

A man living in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province, made a micro landscape of a high-speed railway with an area of more than 400 square meters, which took him two and a half years.Kuang Zhiguang, originally from Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is impressed most by the rapid development of China's high-speed railway, so he decided to make a micro landscape of models of high-speed trains over two years ago.The micro landscape of the high-speed railway consists of tracks, trains and platforms.Kuang even imitated some famous bridges as the designs for his train tracks.

The control panel of the whole micro landscape of high-speed railway. Photo: screenshot of video posted by Pear Video

The entire model can contain 20 trains and it takes about three and a half minutes for a train to circle around the tracks. Kuang also designed a large control panel. The system can change the direction of tracks and he installed infrared sensors on every train to avoid collisions among trains automatically.