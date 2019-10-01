‘Africa’s oldest’ tortoise dies in Nigeria: palace

RELATED ARTICLES: Protected tortoise found in Xinjiang wetland

A tortoise whose royal owners claimed was 344 years old has died in the palace of the traditional ruler of Ogbomosho, southwest Nigeria, a spokesman said Saturday.Although animal experts doubt the tortoise could have attained such an advanced age, its royal owners say Alagba, meaning elder, had lived in the palace for centuries.Alagba died after "a brief illness" on Thursday, Toyin Ajamu, the personal aide of King Jimoh Oyewunmi, said. Describing the tortoise as the "oldest in Africa," Ajamu said, "Alagba lived in the palace for centuries. The tortoise played host to many monarchs in Ogbomosho in the past."The tortoise was said to have been brought to the palace by the third traditional ruler of the town.AFP