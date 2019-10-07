‘Embrace China’ show extends greetings to Houston Chinese communities

A woman plays a traditional Chinese musical instrument in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province on Monday. A trade fair of Chinese cultural products kicked off in Yiwu on Monday, and will last until Thursday. The trade fair, already in its 10th year, has drawn the participation of 1,184 firms this year. Cultural products worth over 16.8 billion yuan ($2.7 billion)were exported via the first nine trade fairs. Photo: CFP

Hundreds of Chinese and US audiences marveled at the performance of acrobatics and Chinese traditional music Friday night in Houston, the fourth largest city in the US.Embrace China, 2019 China National Day Celebration Multi-Arts Show was organized by the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (AFROC).Featuring international award-winning acrobatic performances, traditional Chinese music, Chinese operas and other art forms, the show received cheers and applause from the audience.Before the show, Chinese Consul General in Houston Cai Wei addressed the audience, noting that overseas Chinese in the southern US have actively supported China's development, building bridges between the peoples of China and the US."I hope overseas Chinese continue to be messengers of friendship, contributing to the healthy development of China-US relations," he said.Liu Qi, head of the Embrace China art troupe, said that the aim of the show is to spread and promote traditional Chinese culture. He noted that overseas Chinese have made special contributions to China's development in the past 70 years. The show is to send the regards and greetings to local Chinese communities from China.Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also sent written greetings to the art show that celebrates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.Houston is the first stop in the US for this year's Embrace China, which will also be staged in other major cities such as Washington DC, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles.