Fans celebrate Chinese singer Zhang Yixing’s birthday

Chinese singer and actor Zhang Yixing performs during his concert in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: IC

Hundreds of thousands of fans both in China and abroad sent their birthday wishes to Chinese singer and EXO member Zhang Yixing (known as Lay Zhang overseas) on Monday.The hashtag for the singer's birthday has received 3.82 billion views on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo."I want to send my best wishes to my idol! I know that you have experienced a lot. Every opportunity you get is inseparable from your efforts. For example, you established an art scholarship at your alma mater so that more students can pursue their art dreams," Han Rui, one of Zhang's multitude of fans and a 20-year old college student in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, told the Global Times on Monday."Happy birthday to our multi-talented and passionate Zhang. May you celebrate this day knowing that EXO-Ls are with you every step of the way, always and forever," posted the Twitter account for EXO Philippines.Zhang once joined in the discussion on the topic "I am a member of the Chinese national flag color guard" with other Chinese stars, following an incident in which protesters in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region threw the Chinese national flag at the Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry Pier into the sea on August 3. His support earned him praise from fans.