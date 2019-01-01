Andy Murray climbs over 200 places

Andy Murray Photo: VCG

Former world No.1 Andy Murray climbed over 200 places in the new ATP rankings released on Monday while Novak Djokovic extended his lead over Rafael Nadal at the top.Scotsman Murray, who is on the comeback trail after career-saving hip surgery, reached the quarterfinals of the China Open where he lost to eventual winner Dominic Thiem.The run lifted the 32-year-old 214 places from 503 in the world to 289.Djokovic's win in Tokyo at the weekend means the Serb is at No.1 for the 271st week of his career, one more than Ivan Lendl and trailing only Roger Federer (310) and Pete Sampras (286).Djokovic heads to the Shanghai Masters as defending champion while Nadal, his closest pursuer 1,140 points behind, has had to pull out with a wrist injury he picked up during last month's Laver Cup.Thiem's victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Beijing sees the Austrian close to just 50 points behind the Russian Daniil Medvedev.On the women's side, Naomi Osaka's win over world No.1 Ashleigh Barty in Beijing at the weekend lifted the Japanese player back into the top three in the new WTA rankings.It meant back-to-back WTA Tour titles for the 21-year-old, who won the Australian Open in January, but then failed to match those high standards at the next three Grand Slams.French Open winner Barty retains top spot and even extends her lead following the failure of Karolina Pliskova to get past the first round in ­China.Osaka's rise to three means Elina Svitolina, quarterfinalist in Beijing, slips to four.