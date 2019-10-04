Answers sought after deadly knife attack

Cellphone photo taken on Oct. 3, 2019 shows police officers standing guard near the site of the knife attack in Paris, France. Four police officers were killed and five others wounded in a knife attack at Paris police headquarters on Thursday afternoon, the police union said. (Xinhua/Tang Ji)

Pressure grew Monday on France's government to explain how the Islamic radicalization of a man who killed four colleagues at Paris police headquarters failed to raise red flags inside the intelligence unit where he worked.Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, summoned to explain before two parliamentary committees this week, conceded there had been a "malfunction" as he promised to "tighten the net."The minister came under fire after initially claiming that Mickael Harpon, a 45-year-old computer expert employed in the intelligence unit at police headquarters in Paris, never gave the "slightest reason for alarm" before going on the rampage on Thursday.Harpon had worked for the police since 2003.Newspaper front pages on Monday lamented a weakened French state due to what they described as "serious malfunction" in the intelligence community and "shortages" in the anti-terror machinery, as critics called for Castaner's head.Harpon, who was partly deaf, used a kitchen knife and an oyster knife to kill three police officers and an administrative staffer - three men and a woman - and injuring two others in a 30-minute lunchtime rampage that ended when he was shot in the head.It later emerged he had converted to Islam some 18 months ago, and had then taken up contact with adherents of Salafism, an ultraconservative branch of Sunni Islam.He had caused alarm among colleagues as far back as 2015 when he defended the massacre of 12 people at the Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris by two brothers vowing allegiance to Al-Qaeda.No report was filed, however."There was no alert at the right level at the right time," Castaner told France Inter radio on Monday."The warning signals should have been sufficient to unlock a thorough investigation," said the minister, while undertaking to "tighten the net.""I want for any warning sign to be automatically flagged," he said.Castaner, who insisted Sunday he would not resign over the matter, has been summoned to appear before parliament's intelligence committee on Tuesday. "We're going to try to find out what these failings were," committee chairman Christian Cambon said Sunday.