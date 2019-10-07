National youth sailing league culminates

Photo: Courtesy of Chinese Yachting Association The national youth sailing league final culminated on Saturday, with 131 teenagers participating in the four-day competition. The national youth sailing league final culminated on Saturday, with 131 teenagers participating in the four-day competition.

The final, held in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, marks the culmination of the league's fifth season, which the Chinese Yachting Association (CYA) hopes will promote the sport among younger generations.

"We hope to bring more high-level events to the younger generations, to inspire more people to participate in sailing," said Wang Jiaxin, a senior official with the CYA.

The sailing league, which is the top amateur-level events for Chinese teenage sailors, expanded to 14 events this season.