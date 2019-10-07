Chinese water sports enthusiasts celebrate National Day with national flag-themed decorations
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/10/7 21:54:54
Photo: Courtesy of organizers
Chinese water sports enthusiasts celebrated the National Day by hoisting sails resembling the Chinese national flag on their vessels.
The main event of the enthusiasts celebrating the National Day was held in Qinhuangdao, North China's Hebei Province, on October 2, as the sailors, from 20 vessels, took the chance to showcase their patriotism by unveiling the national flag-themed sails at sea.
The event was echoed across the country as similar events were held from North China's Tianjin to South China's Shenzhen throughout the National Day holiday, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.
"The initiative received wide participation from sailing enthusiasts across the country," said Chen Sitong, chief organizer of the events. "We hope hosting such events will boost the popularity of sailing and other water sports across the country."