People visit Shanxi Bronze Museum during National Day holiday in China's Shanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/8 9:45:28

A woman views exhibits with a baby at the Shanxi Bronze Museum in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, during the National Day holiday on Oct. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


 

Visitors view exhibits at the Shanxi Bronze Museum in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, during the National Day holiday on Oct. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


 

Visitors visit a digital exhibition in the Shanxi Bronze Museum in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, during the National Day holiday on Oct. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


 

