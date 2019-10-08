Iraqi FM meets with Russian counterpart in Baghdad





Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim (R) meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Baghdad, Iraq, on Oct. 7, 2019. Mohammed al-Hakim and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday called here for increasing efforts to reduce tensions in the Gulf region and the return of Syria to the Arab League (AL). (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

