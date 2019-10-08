Chinese medical team to Morocco holds free clinic in Casablanca





Ni Aiping (L), a member of the Chinese medical team to Morocco, offers free medical service to Chinese people in Casablanca, Morocco, Oct. 6, 2019.

Yang Fengjian (1st R), a member of the Chinese medical team to Morocco, offers free medical service to Chinese people in Casablanca, Morocco, Oct. 6, 2019.

Shan Xinxin (L), a member of the Chinese medical team to Morocco, offers free medical service to Chinese people in Casablanca, Morocco, Oct. 6, 2019.

Chinese medical team to Morocco on Sunday carried out a free clinic in Morocco's largest city Casablanca, which is the fifth of its kind since 2015.The medical team selected 12 doctors of different specialties, including orthopedics, pediatrics, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, surgery, ophthalmology, ENT (ear, nose and throat) and endocrinology, to offer free medical services to over 100 Chinese people living or working in Morocco.A lecture themed "Diet and Digestive Diseases" was also held during the day.The free clinic has been welcomed by local Chinese community. Many people said that they often encounter language barriers when seeking medical treatment overseas, and they are more comfortable with face-to-face communication with Chinese doctors.Xu Yanling, director of Chinese medical team to Morocco, said that the medical team hopes to raise awareness of health care among the compatriots in Morocco by organizing an annual free clinic.Sunday's activity was jointly organized by the Chinese medical team to Morocco, and associations of Chinese merchants in Morocco.