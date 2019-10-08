Chinese medical team to Morocco holds free clinic in Casablanca

Ni Aiping (L), a member of the Chinese medical team to Morocco, offers free medical service to Chinese people in Casablanca, Morocco, Oct. 6, 2019. Chinese medical team to Morocco on Sunday carried out a free clinic in Morocco's largest city Casablanca, which is the fifth of its kind since 2015. The medical team selected 12 doctors of different specialties to offer free medical services to over 100 Chinese people living or working in Morocco. (Xinhua/Chen Binjie)
Yang Fengjian (1st R), a member of the Chinese medical team to Morocco, offers free medical service to Chinese people in Casablanca, Morocco, Oct. 6, 2019. Chinese medical team to Morocco on Sunday carried out a free clinic in Morocco's largest city Casablanca, which is the fifth of its kind since 2015. The medical team selected 12 doctors of different specialties to offer free medical services to over 100 Chinese people living or working in Morocco. (Xinhua/Chen Binjie)
Shan Xinxin (L), a member of the Chinese medical team to Morocco, offers free medical service to Chinese people in Casablanca, Morocco, Oct. 6, 2019. Chinese medical team to Morocco on Sunday carried out a free clinic in Morocco's largest city Casablanca, which is the fifth of its kind since 2015. The medical team selected 12 doctors of different specialties to offer free medical services to over 100 Chinese people living or working in Morocco. (Xinhua/Chen Binjie)