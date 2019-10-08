China contributes to international standards for karst landscapes





Photo taken on Aug. 20, 2019 shows the scenery of Gold Buddha Mountain scenic spot in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

China has set up a technical committee within the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to formulate international standards for the research and protection of karst, according to the China Geological Survey (CGS).Coordinated by the Institute of Karst Geology under the CGS, the technical committee is the world's first organization that focuses on standardization in the field of karst terminology, sustainable development of karst resources, environmental protection as well as disaster prevention in karst areas.Karst landscapes are widely distributed in more than 130 countries. Karst areas are rich in resources but are also among the most ecologically fragile regions in the world. Many karst areas are facing serious environmental degradation and disasters.Formulating international standards will help promote international cooperation and exchange of karst geological sciences, as well as realize sustainable development in karst areas.The committee is China's first international standardization organization in the field of geoscience, which shows the nation's increasing influence in geoscience research, according to the CGS.