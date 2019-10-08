Highlights of Miss Tourism World 2019 Global Finals





Contestants showcase folk costume during the Miss Tourism World 2019 Global Finals in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 6, 2019. The beauty pageant concluded Sunday in the coastal city Qingdao, in which Miss Tourism Mexico Michelle Hewitt Zapata won the championship, Svetlana Mamaeva from Canada won the first runner-up, and Tan Ruoyi from China won the second runner-up. Contestants from over 60 countries and regions, including the United States, Venezuela, France, Brazil, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) member states as well as BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) related countries and regions gathered in Qingdao from Sept. 24 to Oct. 6 to take part in the contest. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)





Chinese contestant Tan Ruoyi showcases a gown during the Miss Tourism World 2019 Global Finals in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

