Red Bull Soapbox Race held in Porec, Croatia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/8 14:49:38

A competitor drives a homemade vehicle without an engine during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Porec, Croatia, Oct. 6, 2019. (Dusko Marusic/Pixsell via Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
