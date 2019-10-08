Beijing Design Week comes to a close

Visitors explore products during Beijing Design Week. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Design Week

The one-month-long Beijing Design Week, an event to improve public design awareness and develop design infrastructure in Beijing, came to a close on Sunday with a ceremony in Beijing.With the theme of "Industry Initiative," Beijing Design Week held various activities around the capital including theme exhibitions, design forums and a conference on innovative urban design services throughout the month.Tens of thousands of designers from more than 20 countries and regions including Russia, the UK and Japan participated in the activities, according to a press release from the organizers of the design week.One highlight, the New Life in the Old exhibition focused on examples of urban renewal in 106 cities around the world.The design week this year added its first film and television design section to promote the integration of the TV and film industry.After a decade of growth and development, the social organizations that have taken part in the design week have improved their ability to create innovative designs to build new communities and new cities with the aim of providing citizens with a more suitable living space.First held in 2009, the annual Beijing Design Week is usually held in the capital during the months of September and October.In 2012, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization named Beijing an "international design capital," recognizing the city's effort to foster innovation and be a leading smart city in China.