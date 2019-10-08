Opening ceremony of cultural week to worship legendary ancestor Huangdi held in China's Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/8 16:00:02

Children chorus during the opening ceremony of the cultural week to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor, in Qian'an, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the cultural week to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor, in Qian'an, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the cultural week to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor, in Qian'an, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the cultural week to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor, in Qian'an, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

