Build Bangladesh Int’l Expo from October 17

The 26th Build Bangladesh International Expo, an exhibition for construction materials, method and equipment, will begin in the city on October 17, aiming to create a network between local and global companies on infrastructure development.The three-day exposition, featuring developments in the power, solar, water, safety and security, lighting and real estate sectors, will be held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).The expo, organised by the CEMS Bangladesh, will showcase new technology components and services relating to infrastructure development, organisers said at a press conference in the city on Sunday.Meherun N. Islam, President, CEMS Global, briefed on the exhibition.A total of six expositions will be held under the 'Build Bangladesh Expo' at the same venue - the '22nd Power Bangladesh Expo 2019', '17th Solar Bangladesh Expo 2019', '2nd Dhaka International Lighting Expo 2019', '3rd Water Bangladesh International Expo 2019', '20th Real Estate Expo- Bangladesh 2019' and '4th International Safety & Security Expo Bangladesh 2019'.Some 267 companies from Bangladesh, India, China, Sweden, Germany, Italy, USA, Uzbekistan, UAE, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Finland and Turkey will participate in the exhibition.Two seminars on 'Industrial Rooftop Solar - CAPEX, OPEX model' and on 'Sustainable Management of Industrial Water and Wastewater' will be held on the sidelines of the fair.Rezwan Ferdous Khan, General Manager, Equipment Management Division, Max Group; Md. Belayet Hossain, General Manager, Sales, Rupayan Housing Estate Limited; Tanveer Qamrul Islam, Executive Director, and Noyem Sharif, Head of Marketing and Communications, CEMS Bangladesh, were present at the press conference.The expo will remain open from 10:30am to 8:00pm daily up to October 19.