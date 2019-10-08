Legless man climbs Taishan Mountain upside down

Liu Honggang is climbing the Taishan Mountain with his hands. Photo: screeenshot of video posted by the Paper

A legless man from North China who climbed on the top of Taishan Mountain in East China's Shandong Province standing on his hands, is being lauded by netizens for his strong will.Liu Honggang, who lives in the village of Linfen, Shanxi Province, was born without legs and has been walking on his hands since he was nine years old.Liu told The Paper that walking upside down is a normal part of his life. "If the road is flat, I can walk 300 meters without a break," he said.Liu's sister brought him to Taishan Mountain, which is 1,545 meters tall, for a summer vacation and Liu successfully reached the summit walking with his hands.Liu's sister recorded her brother's climb with a mobile phone and posted it on a social media platform, getting a huge amount of compliments from Chinese netizens. "Although his body is disabled, he has a stronger will than most healthy people," one of Weibo users commented."His arms are stronger than my legs. He must have practiced for a long time," another netizen wrote.The local association for the disabled also praised Liu's brave ascent to the summit of Taishan Mountain.The adventure was also that the first time Liu had taken a high-speed train and had traveled so far from home. Liu said that successfully climbing to the top of one of China's most famous mountains has given him more confidence and he plans to challenge other mountains in the future.