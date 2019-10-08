Fish drops from the sky, breaks car windshield

The windshield of the car is broken by the fish and some scales are left on it. Photo: screenshot of video posted by The Beijing News

It wasn't exactly a case of a fish that learned to fly, but it was still a very odd sight.A large carp sailed through the air before smashing into the windshield of a parked car in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. It had been dropped from a nearby building on Saturday.The video posted by The Beijing News shows that the fish struck the windshield of the yellow vehicle and bounced to the ground.The windshield was blown out and fish scales were embedded in the remaining glass.The fish was about 50 centimeters long and weighed 1.5 kilograms. The local police investigated the potentially dangerous incident but have not found the owner.There have been other incidents of high-rise residents throwing things from high up a building.The rind of a complete watermelon was tossed from a residential building and smashed the rear windshield of a car parked on the side of the road in Hefei, East China's Anhui Province in July 2018, a report of Sohu news said.The Chinese government is expected to enact a special regulation to prevent people from throwing objects from a building in an effort to protect people's safety and property.To prevent people from getting seriously hurt by falling objects, a neighborhood of high-rise buildings in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, installed 47 upward-looking monitoring cameras, People's Daily reported.