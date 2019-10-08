Eight-hour, all-night ‘sleep concert’ was a real stress reliever

Audiences can sleep when they listen to the concert. Photo: screenshot of video posted by China News Service

A special concert lasting eight hours, held near the section of the Great Wall in Beijing on Friday, encouraged the audience to sleep during the performance.The concert was held at a large meeting hall in Yanqing district of Beijing. More than 300 beds, complete with pillows and quilts, were laid out in the hall. Each bed was numbered like seats at a regular concert hall and concertgoers had to find the bed that corresponded to their ticket. A video posted by China News Service shows musicians playing on a stage with beds filling almost every available space of the hall. People took their children to the concert which lasted from 10 pm to 6 am. Many said they had never dreamed of experiencing such a concert.Lu Chao, one of the audiences, told the China News Service that "the pace of life is so fast these days. The slow and relaxing concert gives us a real break."The music played at the concert was awarded a Guinness World Record for its length in 2015.